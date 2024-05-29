Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 3,457 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in American Electric Power by 19.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 40,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.