Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 7,278 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

