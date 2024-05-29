SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $261,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

