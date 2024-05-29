Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

