Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,950,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,374,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

