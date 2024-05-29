Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $203.04 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.36 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

