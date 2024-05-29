Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 2,346 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 138,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $97,222,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 141,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.