Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

