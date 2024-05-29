Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $370,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

