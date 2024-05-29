SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance

Equities researchers at China Renaissance started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.56.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 74.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 78.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is 55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

