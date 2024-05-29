TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $355.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,701 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.