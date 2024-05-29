Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,042,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.63. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,213 shares of company stock worth $834,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

