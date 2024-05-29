LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

LPLA opened at $282.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $286.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.