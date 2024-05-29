Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 257 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 409.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

