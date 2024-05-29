Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Globant by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 155.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

