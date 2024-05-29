IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.