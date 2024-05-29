Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

