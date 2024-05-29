Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.29 ($37.27).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €19.50 ($21.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.28. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.