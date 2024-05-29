Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.67% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

PPH stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $91.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

