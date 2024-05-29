Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 612 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RRX opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.19. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.