Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

