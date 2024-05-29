SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

