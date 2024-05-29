SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

