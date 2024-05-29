SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

