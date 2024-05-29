Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 9,240 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $210.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.