Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,717 shares of company stock worth $176,433. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

EYEN stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

(Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.