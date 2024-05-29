First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

