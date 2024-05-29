Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 245,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

