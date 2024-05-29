Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 23,023 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

