SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $289,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,293,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Hologic by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.6 %

HOLX opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

