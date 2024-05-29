SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 442.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBSS opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

