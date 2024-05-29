SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,165,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.