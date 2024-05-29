SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $304,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

