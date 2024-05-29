SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

