SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.