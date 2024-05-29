Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

