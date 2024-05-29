Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

