The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.