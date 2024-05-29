Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $255,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 87,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

