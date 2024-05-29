General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after purchasing an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.