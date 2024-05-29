Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Brunswick by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $20,460,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

