Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $156.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

