Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 136,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Tantalus Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

About Tantalus Systems

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

