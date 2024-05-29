Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 136,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.
GRID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.
