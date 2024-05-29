Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

