Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.17). 961,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 343,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.05).

The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.54. The stock has a market cap of £467.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,743.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

