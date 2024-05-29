Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 266,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 588,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.