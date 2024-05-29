Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.20. Approximately 116,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 154,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,663.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.20.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

