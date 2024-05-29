Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Down 3.3%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

