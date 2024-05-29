First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

