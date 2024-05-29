BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Up 9.8%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). 892,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

BrandShield Systems Trading Up 9.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

